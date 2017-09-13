Trump's Pick To Head NASA Has No Background In Science - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Trump's Pick To Head NASA Has No Background In Science

Posted: Updated:

Oklahoma Congressman Jim Bridenstien might be the first head of NASA without any background in science or engineering, but you shouldn't worry. According to NPR, he's a big fan of the moon.

