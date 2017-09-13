Blake Lively Poses With Kermit and Miss Piggy for 'Love' Magazin - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Blake Lively Poses With Kermit and Miss Piggy for 'Love' Magazine: See the Cute Pics!

Updated: Sep 13, 2017 4:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.