Angelina Jolie Says Not Everybody 'Understands or Likes' Her -- and 'That's OK'

Aaron Carter is coming clean. The 29-year-old musician puts it all on the table during Thursday’s upcoming episode of The Doctors. In preview clips for the show, Aaron broke down in tears, talking about the criticism he has received for his gaunt appearance.



Aaron Carter is coming clean. The 29-year-old musician puts it all on the table during Thursday’s upcoming episode of The Doctors. In preview clips for the show, Aaron broke down in tears, talking about the criticism he has received for his gaunt appearance.