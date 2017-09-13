Mayor announces three tent shelters around San Diego for homeless

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A proposal to declare an emergency in San Diego over a deadly outbreak of hepatitis A is scheduled to go before the City Council's Select Committee on Homelessness Wednesday.



The declaration would focus on a lack of shelters. Hepatitis A, which attacks the liver, has had a heavy impact on the homeless. County health officials said 421 people became ill and 16 have died.



Councilman David Alvarez proposed the shelter declaration nearly two weeks ago, calling for immediate action because of the fatalities. In response, the office of Mayor Kevin Faulconer said the declaration was unnecessary, since the city was taking steps to combat the illness.



On Tuesday, the city began a pilot program to keep 14 public restrooms in Balboa Park open 24 hours a day. Under direction from county health, the city on Monday began washing down streets and sidewalks in the East Village with a bleach formula.



Around 40 hand-washing stations have been set up around the city -- concentrated in areas where the homeless congregate.



In January's annual tally of the area's transient population, 5,619 homeless individuals were counted in the city of San Diego, a 10.3 percent increase from last year. Of those, 3,231 were living on the streets.

RELATED COVERAGE