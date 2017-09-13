Ex-Carnival Worker Pleads Guilty To Murder 42 Years After Sister - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ex-Carnival Worker Pleads Guilty To Murder 42 Years After Sisters Vanished From Mall

Updated: Sep 13, 2017 7:11 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.