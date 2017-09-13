Ex-Carnival Worker Pleads Guilty To Murder 42 Years After Sisters Vanished From Mall

A Washington-area cold case that has kept investigators up at night for four decades has all but come to a close with one man's guilty plea Tuesday.
A 19-year-old Michigan teen shot his mother to death as she slept because he was upset over not being allowed to keep a puppy he brought home, authorities said.
A Florida animal facility sheltered various animals in a county jail during Hurricane Irma to make sure they made it through the storm safely.
Mary Jo Buttafuoco has undergone a surgery to repair her partially paralyzed face after she was shot by her husband's teenage lover in 1992, and the results are remarkable.
The model who made international news after she was kidnapped and offered up as a sex slave on the so-called dark web is reliving the terrifying turn of events.
Stephen Colbert rolled out the red carpet for Sunday’s Emmy awards, which he will be hosting this weekend in Los Angeles.
Millions of people in Florida and all over the Southeast have no electricity and no way to keep their food from spoiling following Hurricane Irma.
Hundreds of Americans sat shoulder to shoulder inside a military cargo plane as they became refugees from the chaos of the Caribbean island of St. Martin that was brought on by Hurricane Irma.
Harrison Ford may have played an adventurer, space pilot and even the president on screen, but has the Blade Runner actor become a crossing guard in New York City?