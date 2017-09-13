Study: San Diego quake could kill 2,000, inflict $40B in property damage

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego's Rose Canyon fault is capable of producing an earthquake that could kill 2,000 people, and cause $40 billion in property damage, according to a preliminary study sponsored by the Earthquake Engineering Research Institute.

The EERI team also says in the study to be made public on Wednesday that the quake could produce a tsunami that would be responsible for more than half of the deaths, send waves surging into San Diego Bay.

Scientists say there's a low probability of something like this happening on the fault, but the threat is present.

The study further says the quake could badly damage San Diego International Airport, Naval Air Station North Island, and older buildings in Balboa Park. Nearly 200,000 buildings countywide would suffer moderate to severe damage, and 33,000 families would be displaced.

The damage estimates are contained in an earthquake scenario study that the EERI began developing in 2015 for the benefit of the government, emergency responders and the public.

RELATED COVERAGE