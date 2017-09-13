Investigation underway after hate graffiti discovered at local high school

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A swastika and other offensive graffiti was discovered on the campus of Westview High School Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Poway Unified says the offensive graffiti was painted around the big "W" in the center of the Westview High School campus.

The suspect covered the area with other offensive material that read: "666" and "WTF happened on 911" and more.

The graffiti was covered with a tarp immediately. Clean up crews and painters are on scene.

The principal sent the following letter home to parents: