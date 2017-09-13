Investigation underway after hate graffiti discovered at local h - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Investigation underway after hate graffiti discovered at local high school

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A swastika and other offensive graffiti was discovered on the campus of Westview High School Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Poway Unified says the offensive graffiti was painted around the big "W" in the center of the Westview High School campus.

The suspect covered the area with other offensive material that read: "666" and "WTF happened on 911" and more. 

The graffiti was covered with a tarp immediately. Clean up crews and painters are on scene. 

The principal sent the following letter home to parents:

"Dear Westview Families,
 
Earlier this morning I woke up to the news that our campus had been vandalized overnight. The "W" in the center of our school was defaced with graffiti containing offensive symbols and language. Campus security and custodians responded immediately, covering the area to prevent students' exposure. We have reported the crime to law enforcement and paint crews are on scene to try to repair the damage.
 
While the investigation and cleanup is underway, it is important our community knows that this is NOT the Wolverine Way. The actions of this person or group of people do not reflect the pride we take in our campus and the safe learning environment that Westview High School and the Poway Unified School District strive to provide our students. Westview High School continues to be a place where all of our students are respected and are expected to respect one another.
 
If you or your student has any information that might help the investigation, please contact my office immediately.
 
Sincerely,
Ms. Ziegler
Your Principal"

