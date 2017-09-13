Fire official: 1 dead, 3 injured in Washington state high school shooting

A fiery accident involving an amphibious landing vehicle at Camp Pendleton left 15 Marines injured Wednesday, authorities reported.
A swastika and other offensive graffiti was discovered on the campus of Westview High School Wednesday morning.
The mutilation murder of a 15-year-old girl at Torrey Pines State Beach remains unsolved 39 years later, but the teen's sister and one-time boyfriend are not giving up on finding her killer.
With the goals of reducing homelessness across the San Diego region and combating the regional hepatitis A outbreak, Mayor Kevin Faulconer was joined Wednesday by civic leaders as he announced the creation of three new temporary "bridge-to-housing" shelters.
Recent high temperature have some of us feeling as if summer is just getting started when in reality, the season's end is right around the corner. Nurse practitioners at CVS MinuteClinics say that right now is a really good time to get a flu vaccine.
The City of Chula Vista is considering supporting a bill that would bar state and local law enforcement in California from using resources to help with immigration enforcement.
Cooler weather is on the way Wednesday across San Diego County as a low-pressure system that's been lingering off the coast finally moves over land.
San Diego's Rose Canyon fault is capable of producing an earthquake that could kill 2,000 people, and cause $40 billion in property damage, according to a preliminary study sponsored by the Earthquake Engineering Research Institute.
Police sought the public's help Tuesday to find a Navy SEAL veteran last seen more than two weeks ago at his residence in the Chollas Lake Park area.
Oklahoma Congressman Jim Bridenstine might be the first head of NASA without any background in science or engineering, but you shouldn't worry. According to NPR, he's a big fan of the moon.