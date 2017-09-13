Fire official: 1 killed, 3 injured in Washington school shooting

ROCKFORD, Wash. (AP) — Fire officials in Washington state say people have been injured and taken to a hospital after a shooting at a high school.
Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department says the threat "has been eliminated" at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane. He wouldn't release how many people were injured Wednesday or their conditions. He provided no more details.
Spokane Public Schools says on Twitter that the school is no longer lockdown.
No information was immediately available on who opened fire
___
11:15 a.m.
Multiple ambulances and a Lifeflight helicopter were dispatched to a high school south of Spokane, Washington, following reports of a shooting.
The shooting was reported at Freeman High School in Rockford on Wednesday. Annie Baxter, whose two daughters attend Freeman Middle School across the street from the high school, told The Spokesman-Review that children were running into buildings when she pulled up to the school area about 10:15 a.m.
She says classes were about to begin because it's a "late start" day.
All schools in the Spokane district were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.
____
11:03 a.m.
Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting at a high school south of Spokane, Washington.
The Spokesman-Review reports that first responders were at Freeman High School in Rockford on Wednesday morning.
Spokane Public Schools said on Twitter that all schools in the district are "being placed into modified lockdown as a precautionary measure."
No other information was immediately available.
