'The Doctors' season 10 starts with 2-part interview 'Aaron Carter In Crisis'

Tune into The CW San Diego at 11 a.m. weekdays for season 10 of "The Doctors"

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — "The Doctors: Aaron Carter in Crisis" two-part interview is giving insight into rumors surrounding the singer.

From a July DUI arrest to headlines questioning the state of the pop star's health, the show is taking on Carter's ongoing issues.

Dr. Travis Stork and Dr. Andrew Ordon spoke with Morning Extra about the interview and what to expect from "The Doctors" tenth season.

Part two of the Aaron Carter interview airs Thursday.

RELATED COVERAGE