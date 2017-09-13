LIVE STREAM: 15 Marines injured in training accident on Camp Pendleton

Stream live from your mobile device: http://kfmb.us/livestream

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - A fiery accident involving an amphibious landing vehicle at Camp Pendleton left 15 Marines injured Wednesday, authorities reported.



The personnel were taking part in regularly scheduled battalion training when the accident occurred about 9:30 a.m. in the San Mateo area of the military base near Oceanside, said 1st Lt. Paul Gainey, a spokesman for the USMC 1st Marine Division.



The Marines were being treated for injuries of undisclosed severity.



"Officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident at this time,'' Gainey said at midday.



The involved vehicle caught fire during the acccident, according to Gainey. Further details were not immediately available, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.