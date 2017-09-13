15 Marines injured in training accident on Camp Pendleton, 5 in critical condition

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - A fiery accident involving an amphibious landing vehicle at Camp Pendleton left 15 Marines injured, five critically, Wednesday, authorities reported.

Eight Marines were medically evacuated to the UCSD Burn Center. Three of those Marines are considered in critical condition and the other five are listed in serious condition, according to 1st Lt. Paul Gainey, a spokesman for the USMC 1st Marine Division.

Four Marines were taken to the University of California Irvine Medical Center. Two of whom are considered in critical condition and the other two are being treated for an unknown medical condition, Lt. Gainey said.

One other Marine was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and is in stable condition, and two Marines are being treated at the Naval Hospital at Camp Pendleton with minor injuries.



The personnel were taking part in regularly scheduled battalion training involving an Assault Amphibious Vehicle when the AAV caught fire at around 9:30 a.m. in the San Mateo area of the military base near Oceanside, according to Lt. Gainey.

