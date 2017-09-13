Robert Redford Praises 'Multifaceted' Ryan Gosling, Reveals How He Knew Brad Pitt Would Succeed

Jennifer Lawrence is the Michael Jordan of her relationship with Darren Aronofsky, and Aronofsky is.... well, Lawrence is still figuring it out.
Just when you thought Shai Chmerkovskiy couldn't get any cuter… he gets his own photo shoot!
The 8-month-old was all smiles while posing with his mom, Peta Murgatroyd, and dad, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, as famous baby photographer Anne Geddes captured their pics.
Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the elite squad of special detectives are back for a new season -- its 19th! -- of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and ET has your first look at the premiere, which will take the action all the way to Cuba.