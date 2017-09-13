Tennis Star Serena Williams Shares First Photo of Her Child: 'We Got a Baby Girl'

Tennis star Serena Williams has introduced her little bundle of joy to the world, sharing the new baby's photo on Instagram.
The parents of a Chicago-area teen who killed himself after administrators confronted him about a sex video are suing his school.
At least six elderly people are dead after Hurricane Irma knocked out power to a Florida nursing home, authorities said.
A Maryland husband and wife have been sentenced to five years of probation after an expletive-laced prank on their children went viral.
A Washington-area cold case that has kept investigators up at night for four decades has all but come to a close with one man's guilty plea Tuesday.
A 19-year-old Michigan teen shot his mother to death as she slept because he was upset over not being allowed to keep a puppy he brought home, authorities said.
A Florida animal facility sheltered various animals in a county jail during Hurricane Irma to make sure they made it through the storm safely.
Mary Jo Buttafuoco has undergone a surgery to repair her partially paralyzed face after she was shot by her husband's teenage lover in 1992, and the results are remarkable.