Mandy Moore Sports Engagement Ring After Boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith Reportedly Proposed -- See the Pic!

Congratulations are in order for Mandy Moore!
Angelina Jolie's son, Maddox, is proud to help his mom out in any way that he can.
Kroy Biermann is feeling the birthday love from his family!
Harrison Ford is finally opening up about Carrie Fisher's Star Wars affair bombshell... kind of.
Robert Redford has a lot of respect for the Hollywood heartthrobs that came after him.
Scarlett Johansson is once again a single lady.
Congrats, Angelique Cabral!
Rebel Wilson has a big reason to celebrate.
Amber Tamblyn is not standing down.
Jennifer Lawrence is the Michael Jordan of her relationship with Darren Aronofsky, and Aronofsky is.... well, Lawrence is still figuring it out.