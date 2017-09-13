ET Obsessions: 'Beauty and the Beast,' Tia Mowry's Cookbook and - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

ET Obsessions: 'Beauty and the Beast,' Tia Mowry's Cookbook and 'Groundhog Day' on Broadway

Updated: Sep 13, 2017 4:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.