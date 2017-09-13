Target hiring 100,000 seasonal employees

(NEWS 8) — Target Corporation announced plans on Wednesday to hire approximately 100,000 "team members" ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

Job openings will be at Target's 1,800+ stores nationwide, along with positions at the company's distribution and fulfillment centers.

"Our commitment to hire 100,000 team members for the holidays will make shopping at Target even easier and more fun during one of the busiest times of the year,” said Janna Potts, chief stores officer for Target.

Target will host hiring events at all their stores across the country Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m each day. Eligible applicants will be able to interview at these events.

Those interested in the seasonal positions can apply in advance at TargetSeasonalJobs.com.