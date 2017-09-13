If you're overdue for a library visit, check this out!

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff heads to the Library during Library Card Sign-Up Month to check out all the cool, educational and free services provided at the San Diego Central Library.
Library Cards: Free, fun, fabulous. The Zevely Zone takes a tour of the San Diego Central Library at 5:40 pm @CBS8 @CityofSanDiego pic.twitter.com/SpOyLESMgu— Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) September 13, 2017
In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff heads to the San Diego Central Library during Library Card Signup Month to check out all the cool, educational and free services provided to card holders.
Mike Gafa, President of AMG Demolition says that demolition is a dish best served with absolute regard for safety. He would know - he's been tearing things down in San Diego since he was 15 years old.
A nonprofit group called Bugles Across America isn't asking for donations... they simply want people to know they'll play "Taps" at every military funeral for free.
On Saturday, September 23, hundreds of surfers will hit the water at Mission Beach to support the Boys to Men mentoring program helping boys become good men. Jeff Zevely headed out to Cardiff Friday to see how the ladies are paddling out in support of youngsters.
Whether you watch our news on television or a tablet, for those of you who tune in nightly we don't take your loyalty lightly.
When a person dances around death - not once, but twice - it can lead to something extraordinary. In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits Extraordinary Ballroom Dance Studio in in Little Italy.
If you love your smart phone - the way most people do - you should probably know the technology that makes it work wasn't created in Silicon Valley, but here in San Diego.
While most of us were sleeping Tuesday, two San Diego teenagers were swimming overnight from Catalina Island to the mainland.
In order to celebrate 25 years in business, Geppetto's Toy Stores will send one lucky child and their parent on an all-expenses paid trip to New York City.