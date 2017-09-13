If you're overdue for a library visit, check this out! - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

If you're overdue for a library visit, check this out!

Posted: Updated:

 SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff heads to the Library during Library Card Sign-Up Month to check out all the cool, educational and free services provided at the San Diego Central Library.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.