Urban Campout: Girl Scouts celebrate 100 years

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The Girl Scouts San Diego are celebrating 100 years and you're invited to join in the fun at this year's Urban Campout!
Honorary co-chair Sarah Houghton and friends visited Morning Extra to preview the "annual fun fundraiser for grown-ups" happening this Friday.
During Urban Campout, adults will earn “badges” as they shoot archery, play camp games, roast s’mores, explore Girl Scouts history, bid on auction items and dine and dance under the stars.
The event takes place at Girl Scouts’ headquarters in Balboa Park
The public is invited to join and proceeds benefit the Girl Scout STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and other Girl Scout adventures.
In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff heads to the San Diego Central Library during Library Card Signup Month to check out all the cool, educational and free services provided to card holders.
A swastika and other offensive graffiti was discovered on the campus of Westview High School Wednesday morning.
With the goals of reducing homelessness across the San Diego region and combating the regional hepatitis A outbreak, Mayor Kevin Faulconer was joined Wednesday by civic leaders as he announced the creation of three new temporary "bridge-to-housing" shelters.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has announced a plan to temporarily house the homeless, but not everyone is on board.
A fiery accident involving an amphibious landing vehicle at Camp Pendleton left 15 Marines injured Wednesday, authorities reported.
A Sumatran tiger cub at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., was flown to San Diego Monday to join a young Bengal tiger discovered during an alleged smuggling attempt from Mexico.
The mutilation murder of a 15-year-old girl at Torrey Pines State Beach remains unsolved 39 years later, but the teen's sister and one-time boyfriend are not giving up on finding her killer.
Recent high temperature have some of us feeling as if summer is just getting started when in reality, the season's end is right around the corner. Nurse practitioners at CVS MinuteClinics say that right now is a really good time to get a flu vaccine.