Urban Campout: Girl Scouts celebrate 100 years

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The Girl Scouts San Diego are celebrating 100 years and you're invited to join in the fun at this year's Urban Campout!

Honorary co-chair Sarah Houghton and friends visited Morning Extra to preview the "annual fun fundraiser for grown-ups" happening this Friday.

During Urban Campout, adults will earn “badges” as they shoot archery, play camp games, roast s’mores, explore Girl Scouts history, bid on auction items and dine and dance under the stars.

The event takes place at Girl Scouts’ headquarters in Balboa Park

The public is invited to join and proceeds benefit the Girl Scout STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and other Girl Scout adventures.