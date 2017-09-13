Sailor back from deployment surprises dolphin trainer wife durin - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sailor back from deployment surprises dolphin trainer wife during show

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A heartwarming surprise stole the show at SeaWorld San Diego on Tuesday.

All Beckie Turner could do when she saw her husband Eric running down the stairs to greet her was cry. He'd been on deployment with the U.S Navy for 11 months before their warm embrace in front of an applauding crowd.

