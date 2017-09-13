Sailor back from deployment surprises dolphin trainer wife during show

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A heartwarming surprise stole the show at SeaWorld San Diego on Tuesday.
All Beckie Turner could do when she saw her husband Eric running down the stairs to greet her was cry. He'd been on deployment with the U.S Navy for 11 months before their warm embrace in front of an applauding crowd.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Schumer, Pelosi announce deal with Trump to protect young immigrants; will include border security, but no wall.
The Girl Scouts San Diego are celebrating 100 years and you're invited to join in the fun at this year's Urban Campout!
In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff heads to the San Diego Central Library during Library Card Signup Month to check out all the cool, educational and free services provided to card holders.
A swastika and other offensive graffiti was discovered on the campus of Westview High School Wednesday morning.
With the goals of reducing homelessness across the San Diego region and combating the regional hepatitis A outbreak, Mayor Kevin Faulconer was joined Wednesday by civic leaders as he announced the creation of three new temporary "bridge-to-housing" shelters.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has announced a plan to temporarily house the homeless, but not everyone is on board.
A fiery accident involving an amphibious landing vehicle at Camp Pendleton left 15 Marines injured Wednesday, authorities reported.
A Sumatran tiger cub at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., was flown to San Diego Monday to join a young Bengal tiger discovered during an alleged smuggling attempt from Mexico.