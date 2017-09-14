Stephen Colbert's Midnight Confessions

Miss Colbert's Midnight Confessions on Friday? Well, here they are.
Stephen Colbert wasn't impressed by President Trump's comments during a speech in North Dakota.
Oklahoma Congressman Jim Bridenstine might be the first head of NASA without any background in science or engineering, but you shouldn't worry. According to NPR, he's a big fan of the moon.
'The Sinner' star Jessica Biel is struggling to contain her 'terrible two' before he evolves into an unstoppable 'three-teen.'
Wanna protest President's Trump's decision to end DACA or his transgender military ban? Anti-Nazi rallies are fun, too. Whichever sparks your interest, there's likely one happening.
Trombone Shorty, accompanied by Jon Batiste, lights up the Ed Sullivan Theater with Allen Toussaint's 'Here Come the Girls' from his new album 'Parking Lot Symphony.'