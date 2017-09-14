Anaheim declares emergency at homeless riverbed camp

A Southern California city on Wednesday declared an emergency over a growing number of homeless people living on the streets, and especially along a popular riverbed trail.
The top House and Senate Democrats said Wednesday they had reached agreement with President Donald Trump to protect thousands of younger immigrants from deportation and fund some border security enhancements
A few fans seated above the Green Monster dropped down a sign denouncing racism during the fourth inning of Boston's 7-3 loss to Oakland at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.
The Girl Scouts San Diego are celebrating 100 years and you're invited to join in the fun at this year's Urban Campout!
In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff heads to the San Diego Central Library during Library Card Signup Month to check out all the cool, educational and free services provided to card holders.
A swastika and other offensive graffiti was discovered on the campus of Westview High School Wednesday morning.
With the goals of reducing homelessness across the San Diego region and combating the regional hepatitis A outbreak, Mayor Kevin Faulconer was joined Wednesday by civic leaders as he announced the creation of three new temporary "bridge-to-housing" shelters.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has announced a plan to temporarily house the homeless, but not everyone is on board.