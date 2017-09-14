EXCLUSIVE: Why Ariel Winter Is Disappointed in the Media

Happy anniversary, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend!
The adorable duo celebrated four years of marriage on Thursday, and in honor of their special day, the 31-year-old model posted a seriously sexy snap of the two to Twitter and Instagram.
America’s favorite TV daughter, Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick, is opening up about her past struggles with addiction.
Now that’s a friend! Selena Gomez took to Instagram early Thursday to give her fans a health update and share some shocking news.
Selena Gomez has always been open with her fans about her health struggles, so it came as no surprise when she shared with her Instagram followers that she had undergone a kidney transplant.
Having played Alex Dunphy for eight seasons on Modern Family, Ariel Winter has
literally grown up on TV. Eleven years old when the show first premiered,
Winter has embodied the book-smart, middle child even as she’s matured faster
than her onscreen character. And despite the character atte...
There are a lot of great voices. The ones that capture you
with their signature sound, whether it’s Garrison Keller leading A Prairie Home Companion, Morgan Freeman
narrating The Shawshank Redemption,
Sam Elliott’s drawl in truck commercials, Alan Rickman reading sonnets by
William Shake...