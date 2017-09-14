8 special operations forces injured in Fort Bragg training

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — Eight U.S. special operations forces were injured Thursday during a training exercise at Fort Bragg, according to an Army spokesman.

The soldiers were taken to the Womack Army Medical Center on base for treatment, said Lt. Col. Rob Bockholt, a spokesman for the U.S. Army's Special Operations Command, which is based at Fort Bragg.

Bockholt didn't know the extent of the soldiers' injuries.

Initial reports said the injuries happened in an explosion, but Bockholt says he could not confirm that.

"There was an incident that occurred on one of the ranges," Bockholt said, adding that the command is investigating. "We're looking into exactly what happened."

About 57,000 military personnel are attached to Fort Bragg, located next to Fayetteville, North Carolina. It is the largest Army installation by population and one of the largest in the world, covering about 161,000 acres.

The Special Operations Command has about 23,000 soldiers spread over several sites.