McDonald's Cashier Tried to Flush Baby After Giving Birth at Work: Cops

A California McDonald's cashier has been arrested after cops say she gave birth at work before trying to flush the baby.
A pregnant teacher who vanished a week ago has been found dead and her boyfriend, who was among those begging for her safe return as news cameras rolled, has been arrested.
A former assistant principal already charged with secretly videotaping a 14-year-old girl taking a shower now faces four additional counts involving more alleged victims, according to authorities.
Tennis star Serena Williams has introduced her little bundle of joy to the world, sharing the new baby's photo on Instagram.
The parents of a Chicago-area teen who killed himself after administrators confronted him about a sex video are suing his school.
At least six elderly people are dead after Hurricane Irma knocked out power to a Florida nursing home, authorities said.
A Maryland husband and wife have been sentenced to five years of probation after an expletive-laced prank on their children went viral.
A Washington-area cold case that has kept investigators up at night for four decades has all but come to a close with one man's guilty plea Tuesday.