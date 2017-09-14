Elderly woman struck and killed by delivery truck in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A delivery truck struck and killed a 76-year-old woman Thursday in a driveway alongside a Clairemont Mesa thoroughfare.



The pedestrian, who was using a walker, was heading west on a sidewalk in front of a strip mall in the 5900 block of Balboa Avenue when the vehicle hit her as the driver pulled onto the street shortly after 10 a.m., according to San Diego police.



The woman died at the scene. Her name was not immediately available.



The driver was not arrested, SDPD public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.



Police shut down the eastbound lanes of the street between Genesee and Mount Abernathy avenues through early afternoon to allow investigators to document the scene of the fatality.

