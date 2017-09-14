Elderly woman struck and killed by delivery truck in Clairemont identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Friday identified an elderly woman killed when she was struck by a delivery truck while crossing a driveway alongside a Clairemont Mesa thoroughfare.



Mary Francel was using a walker and headed west on a sidewalk in front of a strip mall in the 5900 block of Balboa Avenue when she was struck by the truck, the county medical examiner's office said. The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. as the driver pulled out of the driveway onto Balboa Avenue.



Francel, of San Diego, was pronounced dead at the scene.



The driver was not arrested, SDPD public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.



Police shut down the eastbound lanes of the street between Genesee and Mount Abernathy avenues through early afternoon to allow investigators to document the scene of the fatality.