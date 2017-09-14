Elderly woman struck and killed by delivery truck in Clairemont - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Elderly woman struck and killed by delivery truck in Clairemont identified

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Friday identified an elderly woman killed when she was struck by a delivery truck while crossing a driveway alongside a Clairemont Mesa thoroughfare.

Mary Francel was using a walker and headed west on a sidewalk in front of a strip mall in the 5900 block of Balboa Avenue when she was struck by the truck, the county medical examiner's office said. The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. as the driver pulled out of the driveway onto Balboa Avenue.

Francel, of San Diego, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was not arrested, SDPD public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

Police shut down the eastbound lanes of the street between Genesee and Mount Abernathy avenues through early afternoon to allow investigators to document the scene of the fatality.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.