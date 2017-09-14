Elderly woman struck and killed in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - An elderly woman was struck and killed in a crash on a Clairemont Mesa thoroughfare Thursday.



The woman died at the scene of the accident, which occurred shortly after 10 a.m in the 5900 block of Balboa Avenue, according to San Diego police. Her name was not immediately available.



Police shut down the eastbound lanes of the street between Genesee and Mount Abernathy avenues until further notice to allow investigators to document the scene of the fatality.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.