Neighborhood and businesses flooded in Morena area

Neighborhood and businesses flooded in Morena area



SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — City utility crews are working to repair a broken water main that flooded traffic lanes in the area of West Morena Boulevard and Savannah Street in the Morena district, according to San Diego police.

A second possible water- line rupture also has been reported in the 1500 block of Morena Boulevard, a few blocks from the site of the first, an SDPD spokesman says. 

At least two businesses - a coffee roaster and exotic pet hospital - were reportedly affected. 

Employees at Bird Rock Coffee Roasters were using bags of old coffee grounds to block water outside their business.  

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates. 

