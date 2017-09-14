SpaceX bloopers video: 'How NOT to land an orbital rocket'

City utility crews are working to repair a broken water main that flooded traffic lanes in the area of West Morena Boulevard and Savannah Street in the Morena district, according to San Diego police.
Temperatures will drop significantly Thursday and could be up to 15 degrees below average for parts of San Diego County as a cooling trend continues and the marine layer deepens.
Six environmental non-profits are being honored as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to create a green, sustainable earth by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation.
he San Diego Unified School District is scheduled to announce Thursday a three-year program to continue testing for lead in campus water systems.
An investigation is underway Thursday at Camp Pendleton, where an amphibious landing vehicle caught fire during a training exercise, injuring 15 Marines, five critically.
You know him from "Lone Survivor," "True Detective" and "Friday Night Lights," entertainment reporter Kelli Gillespie had a chance to talk with actor Taylor Kitsch about his new role in "American Assassin" and his betting skills at Del Mar.
California may soon become the first state in the nation to ban pet stores from selling commercially bred animals.
The top House and Senate Democrats said Wednesday they had reached agreement with President Donald Trump to protect thousands of younger immigrants from deportation and fund some border security enhancements
A few fans seated above the Green Monster dropped down a sign denouncing racism during the fourth inning of Boston's 7-3 loss to Oakland at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.