Kaaboo music and comedy festival hits Del Mar this weekend

Kaaboo music and comedy festival hits Del Mar this weekend

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Thousands will be in Del Mar this weekend for Kaaboo. 

It's bringing out big acts from Tom Petty and Jackson Browne to Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pink. 

 KAABOO is a 3-day event featuring with a plethora of music, comedy acts, contemporary art, gourmet cuisine, craft refreshments and more. 
 
There will also be a Vegas-style pool party, a late-night dance venue Club Elevate, and on-site spa and salon treatments for men and women.  

An exhibition of contemporary art will include live murals painted on-site, as well as a large indoor art festival featuring over 80 galleries and artists. 

See the full lineup and purchase passes visit kaaboodelmar.com

  

