I-8 water main break: Caltrans reopens all lanes for morning commute time

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - Caltrans reopens all eastbound lanes of Interstate 8 at Hotel Circle in Mission Valley Friday morning after a geyser flooded the freeway and dug a gaping sinkhole in the pavement causing major delays.

Breaking: ALL lanes of 8 East at Hotel Circle Drive reopened in Mission Valley. @SDCaltrans crews fixed pipe after water main break. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/PFMSM5tqKl — Gene Kang (@GeneNews8) September 15, 2017

Caltrans workers are digging the night away after a major water line ruptured underneath Interstate 8 in Mission Valley Thursday afternoon, causing a spectacular geyser that flooded the freeway and dug a gaping sinkhole in the pavement.

The flooding and resulting damage forced closure of eastbound lanes. Two lanes were opened at around 6 p.m., and a Caltrans official said late Thursday that the goal is to have all eastbound lanes open by morning commute time on Friday.



Motorists hit their brakes, stared in awe and fired up their cellphone cameras as a plume of water began spewing about 20 feet into the air on the southern edge of I-8 near Hotel Circle South shortly after noon on Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.



The surge from the failed 30-inch-diameter transmission pipeline soon excavated a sinkhole about eight feet wide in the roadway, forcing a closure of all eastbound lanes in the area.



The CHP also shut down all onramps and connectors leading to the flooded stretch of freeway.



With traffic backing up heavily for miles around, authorities directed the stranded motorists to turn around and double back on the southern shoulder, then exit at Taylor Street.

Utility personnel had the overflow halted by 3:30 p.m., city spokesman Arian Collins said.



The main break likely was related to three others that occurred Thursday morning in close proximity to each other in the nearby Morena area, Collins said.

There are four main breaks -- three along Morena Blvd and one at Hotel Circle. We believe all four are related. Right now we're focused on repair. An investigation over the next few days will tell us more

Watch: Chopper 8 over Mission Valley where a water main break has blocked traffic on Interstate 8 East and caused water to gush onto the freeway the area of Hotel Circle East.

