Exercises held on Navy base to prepare for attack

A water line ruptured underneath the southern edge of Interstate 8 in Mission Valley on Thursday, causing a geyser that flooded the freeway, dug a sinkhole in the pavement and shut down the eastbound lanes of the regional route for an unknown duration.
A pair of water main breaks a few blocks apart flooded traffic lanes and forced road closures in the busy Morena district Thursday.
Thousands will be in Del Mar this weekend for Kaaboo. It's bringing out big acts from Tom Petty and Jackson Browne to Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pink.
Temperatures will drop significantly Thursday and could be up to 15 degrees below average for parts of San Diego County as a cooling trend continues and the marine layer deepens.
Six environmental non-profits are being honored as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to create a green, sustainable earth by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation.
he San Diego Unified School District is scheduled to announce Thursday a three-year program to continue testing for lead in campus water systems.
An investigation is underway Thursday at Camp Pendleton, where an amphibious landing vehicle caught fire during a training exercise, injuring 15 Marines, five critically.