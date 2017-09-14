Exercises held on Navy base to prepare for attack

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A major security exercise was held Thursday at Naval Base San Diego.

A simulated attack was used to assess the Navy's ability to protect its fleet and personnel against threats.

Spectators were handed ear plugs to wear because of how loud the exercises were.

There were three separate drills, all demonstrating new types of technology.

The drill was a part of a large scale anti-terrorism and force protection training exercise.

This tactical training event was designed to assess the Navy's capability to protect ships against various threats in Navy ports.

The object of the exercise is to identify any gaps or seams our force protection may have at home and overseas.

The five-day scenario presents sailors with several different encounters that require quick and effective responses.

It also gives them a chance to use new technology in real life situations.

The Navy used pyrotechnics and special effects to help add to the authenticity of the training experience.