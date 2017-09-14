'Fixer Upper' Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Shoot Down Divorce Ru - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Fixer Upper' Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Shoot Down Divorce Rumors Again: 'Don't Be Scammed'

Updated: Sep 14, 2017 1:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.