Chris Soules Appears in Court for Deadly Car Accident, Doesn't Say a Word

Chris Soules appeared in court on Thursday for a pretrial hearing regarding the fatal car crash he was involved in that left one man, 66-year-old farmer Kenneth Mosher, dead.
The former Bachelor star and his attorneys showed up to the Buchanan County Courthouse in Iowa, marking Soules' first...
Ariel Winter is getting candid about her difficult childhood.
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Modern Family star recalls growing up with a stage mom, feeling sexualized at a young age and why she decided to go to college.
Chris Pratt is back in public. The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star accepted the Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor surfboard at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday night, in his first appearance since he and Anna Faris announced their separation after eight years of marriage last week.
...
When Grace VanderWaal won America’s Got Talent last summer, all she wanted was “a sick treehouse.” Now, the stunning result of the long journey to realizing her vision has finally come.
Prince George may have made headlines for his adorable tantrums, but it's his sister, Princess Charlotte, who will be "trouble when she's older."