After Nursing Home Deaths, Survival Expert Shares Tips on How to Stay Cool Without Air Conditioning

Following the tragic death of eight nursing home residents in sweltering Florida heat this week, citizens are pulling out all the stops to stay cool as parts of the state remain without power.
Actress Candice Bergen turned a few heads when she appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Wednesday night.
For Melissa Meeks, her husband's sudden fame as a result of his viral mugshot came as a surprise, but so did betrayal when he was spotted canoodling with a British heiress aboard a yacht.
Selena Gomez has been spotted on a movie set just hours after revealing she underwent a kidney transplant due to her battle with Lupus.
The family of an Illinois teen who was found dead in a hotel freezer is demanding to know how the tragedy could have occurred.
A California McDonald's cashier has been arrested after cops say she gave birth at work before trying to flush the baby.
A pregnant teacher who vanished a week ago has been found dead and her boyfriend, who was among those begging for her safe return as news cameras rolled, has been arrested.
A former assistant principal already charged with secretly videotaping a 14-year-old girl taking a shower now faces four additional counts involving more alleged victims, according to authorities.
Tennis star Serena Williams has introduced her little bundle of joy to the world, sharing the new baby's photo on Instagram.