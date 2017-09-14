Cash for Clutter: How to sell kids & baby items on consignment - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cash for Clutter: How to sell kids & baby items on consignment

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It can be hard to part with old baby clothes and some of your child's toys, but if you can clean the house and make money, why not?  

Amy Fernandez from Just Between Friends visited Morning Extra to share how you can turn clutter into cash at an upcoming event.   

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.