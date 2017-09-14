Chester Bennington's 15-Year-Old Son Appears in Suicide Preventi - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chester Bennington's 15-Year-Old Son Appears in Suicide Prevention Video: 'Help Yourself, Don't Hurt Yourself'

Updated: Sep 14, 2017 3:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.