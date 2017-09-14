Police: Missing Navy SEAL has been located

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A man who was considered an at-risk missing person earlier this month has been located, according to the San Diego Police.

A citizen reportedly contacted authorities on Thursday to report that they knew Johnathan Surmont's whereabouts.

The person said that Surmont was with them in the L.A. area during the time he was thought to be missing.

SDPD Missing Person Unit was able to confirm the information and are no longer attempting to locate the former Navy Seal.

He is no longer considered at-risk or missing.

RELATED COVERAGE