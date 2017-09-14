Police: Missing Navy SEAL has been located

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A man who was considered an at-risk missing person earlier this month has been located, according to the San Diego Police.
A citizen reportedly contacted authorities on Thursday to report that they knew Johnathan Surmont's whereabouts.
The person said that Surmont was with them in the L.A. area during the time he was thought to be missing.
SDPD Missing Person Unit was able to confirm the information and are no longer attempting to locate the former Navy Seal.
He is no longer considered at-risk or missing.
RELATED COVERAGE
A pair of water main breaks a few blocks apart flooded traffic lanes and forced road closures in the busy Morena district Thursday.
A man who was considered an at-risk missing person earlier this month has been located, according to the San Diego Police.
A water line ruptured underneath the southern edge of Interstate 8 in Mission Valley on Thursday, causing a geyser that flooded the freeway, dug a sinkhole in the pavement and shut down the eastbound lanes of the regional route for an unknown duration.
It can be hard to part with old baby clothes and some of your child's toys, but if you can clean the house and make money, why not?
Thousands will be in Del Mar this weekend for Kaaboo. It's bringing out big acts from Tom Petty and Jackson Browne to Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pink.
Temperatures will drop significantly Thursday and could be up to 15 degrees below average for parts of San Diego County as a cooling trend continues and the marine layer deepens.
Six environmental non-profits are being honored as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to create a green, sustainable earth by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation.