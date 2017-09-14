Toby: Miniature Poodle loves snuggling

Breed: Miniature Poodle

Age: 7 years old

Gender: Male

ID #: 256596

Adoption Fee: $5 this weekend only for San Diego Humane Society’s $5 Fido campaign!



Toby, a 7-year-old Miniature Poodle, is looking for a loving home. This sweet, senior boy was brought in by her previous owners because they were unable to continue caring for him. Toby is a friendly, happy-go-lucky guy who loves snuggling in laps and hanging out with his humans. He loves everyone he meets! He will surely bring endless happiness to his new family for years to come!

His adoption fee includes his neuter, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Sunday

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.