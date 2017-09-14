DA urges consumers to protect personal data in wake of massive hack

San Diego County's top prosecutor urged consumers Thursday to consider taking steps to protect their personal identifying information in the wake of the massive data breach at Equifax.
A pair of water main breaks a few blocks apart flooded traffic lanes and forced road closures in the busy Morena district Thursday.
A water line ruptured underneath the southern edge of Interstate 8 in Mission Valley on Thursday, causing a geyser that flooded the freeway, dug a sinkhole in the pavement and shut down the eastbound lanes of the regional route for an unknown duration.
The City Council will be asked Tuesday to rename what had been Qualcomm Stadium to SDCCU Stadium, with San Diego County Credit Union bidding $500,000 for the naming rights.
In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits the San Diego Botanic Garden ahead of the hundreds of smell seekers on their way to experience the odor of the amorphophallus titanum, or "Corpse Flower," which only blooms once every 5 to 10 years.
Many people are aware the U.S. Navy keeps bottlenose dolphins in San Diego Bay for military purposes. However, not everybody realizes these same dolphins frequently are used for medical research.
From catering to training, one local nonprofit, Kitchens for Good is working to fight food waste, poverty and hunger.
A man who was considered an at-risk missing person earlier this month has been located, according to the San Diego Police.
It can be hard to part with old baby clothes and some of your child's toys, but if you can clean the house and make money, why not?