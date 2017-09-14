The IT Department - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The IT Department

Posted: Updated:

When an office worker calls the IT department to solve a computer issue, confusion leads to Pennywise showing up when hearing a call for "It," and things don't make much more sense when information technology finally arrives.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.

  • The Late Late Show with James CordenMore>>

  • The IT Department

    The IT Department

    Thursday, September 14 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-09-14 23:50:42 GMT

    When an office worker calls the IT department to solve a computer issue, confusion leads to Pennywise showing up when hearing a call for "It," and things don't make much more sense when information technology finally arrives.

     

    When an office worker calls the IT department to solve a computer issue, confusion leads to Pennywise showing up when hearing a call for "It," and things don't make much more sense when information technology finally arrives.

     

  • Flinch with Fifth Harmony

    Flinch with Fifth Harmony

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-09-14 01:25:33 GMT

    James invites the women of Fifth Harmony to play a game of Flinch. Who can keep the most in their martini glass as fruit is launched at them at unbelievable speeds? 

     

    James invites the women of Fifth Harmony to play a game of Flinch. Who can keep the most in their martini glass as fruit is launched at them at unbelievable speeds? 

     

  • Gwyneth Paltrow Crashes James' Goop Magazine Rant

    Gwyneth Paltrow Crashes James' Goop Magazine Rant

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-09-13 01:14:31 GMT

    When James gets to joking on the new "Goop" magazine in his monologue, founder and cover model Gwyneth Paltrow shows up to prove how helpful her brand is for all sorts of people at The Late Late Show.

     

    When James gets to joking on the new "Goop" magazine in his monologue, founder and cover model Gwyneth Paltrow shows up to prove how helpful her brand is for all sorts of people at The Late Late Show.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.