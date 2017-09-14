Corpse Flower: Catch a whiff of its putrid bloom before it's too - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Corpse Flower: Catch a whiff of its putrid bloom before it's too late



In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits the San Diego Botanic Garden ahead of the hundreds of smell seekers on their way to experience the odor of the amorphophallus titanum, or "Corpse Flower," which only blooms once every 5 to 10 years.

