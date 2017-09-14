Kristen Bell on the Importance of Not Being Perfect and Loving Her Daughters: 'Girls Rule, Boys Drool'

Shawn Mendes is a really sweet son.
At just 16 years old, Maddox Jolie-Pitt was impressing his mom in production meetings!
The Jolie-Pitts take New York City!
Kristen Bell keeps it real!
Troy Gentry received a star-studded goodbye.
Jim Carrey is headed back to TV!
Jennifer Lawrence is in the business of murder in this intense, sexy new trailer for her upcoming spy thriller Red Sparrow.
Rest in peace, Frank Vincent.
Nick Lachey and his wife, Vanessa, are more than ready to battle it out on Dancing With the Stars.
Britt Nilsson is continuing to share her story.