Truck Driver Says Giving Away Plywood in Irma's Path Got Him Fi - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Truck Driver Says Giving Away Plywood in Irma's Path Got Him Fired: 'I Was Just Being an American'

Updated: Sep 14, 2017 6:41 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.