Q&A forum features potential Dem. challengers to Issa

SOLANA BEACH (NEWS 8) - Three potential Democratic challengers to Congressman Darrell Issa in the 49th district in 2018 were featured at a question and answer forum Thursday in Solana Beach.

More than 400 people got up close and personal with Democratic candidates Doug Applegate, Mike Levin and Paul Kerr at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club.

Applegate, a former Marine Colonel, ran opposite Issa in 2016 and lost by a narrow margin. Levin is a former environmental attorney and Executive Director of the Democratic Party of Orange County, and Kerr owns a San Diego-based investment firm, according to their respective campaign websites.