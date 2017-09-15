SDUSD pledges strictest water standards in state by 2020

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Unified School District is stepping up efforts to eliminate lead from drinking water at some of its schools.

The district is looking to set a strict new standard by dropping tolerance levels far below federal regulatory standards- from 15 parts per billion, the standard set by the Environmental Protection Agency, to 5ppb, the standard for bottled drinking water.

Earlier this year, SDUSD found three schools with lead levels above federal limits, including Alice Birney Elementary School in University Heights. Tests show that water at the school is now within legal limits, but the district is going even further.

The district hopes to have all of its campuses test at or below 5 ppb by 2020, which would make it the district with the strictest standards in the state.

SDUSD plans to test every water source at its schools over the next few years. That includes drinking fountains and faucets.

It estimates the project’s tab at a one-time $1.8 million plus extra costs of up to around $260,000 each year depending on needed repairs.

SDUSD announces new standards for lead in drinking water (5ppb vs 15ppb federal standard). pic.twitter.com/mi7u2xNDKl — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) September 14, 2017

