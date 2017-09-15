Taking the stage at Kaaboo this Saturday: Taylor Williamson

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - He was born and raised in Del Mar, graduated from Torrey Pines High School and is quickly making himself a household name in the comedy world.

Comedian Taylor Williamson will be performing at Kaaboo on Saturday.

The three-day festival also will feature music, art and food festival is scheduled to open Friday at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Opening night musical acts include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wheezer, Little Hurricane, Smash Mouth, Dave Mason, Kesha, and Michael McDonald, the ex- Doobie Brother and solo artist who is enjoying a sudden comeback in popularity.

The lineup of Friday night's comics includes Arsenio Hall and Patton Oswalt.

Over the weekend, such high-profile artists as Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Pink, Muse, Alanis Morissette, Jackson Browne, Norm McDonald and David Spade are scheduled to appear.

The performances will extend to the kitchen, too, with nine celebrity chefs scheduled to take part, including Robert Irvine of the Food Network's "Restaurant Impossible," chef and author Richard Blais, and Atlanta griller Kevin Gillespie.

VIP passes are sold-out, but regular one, two and three-day passes remain available at kaaboodelmar.com. Prices range from $149 to $349, while parking ranges from $35 to $100.

The organizers suggest taking public transportation. They've also arranged for bus service from 17 locations around Southern California, which must be reserved in advance on the website.