Zoo Day: Yellow-billed Hornbill

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - They're recognized by the long yellow and down-curved beaks.

The Yellow-billed Hornbill beak is huge in comparison to its body and can account for up 1/6th of the entire body length. This species can be found in the southern part of the African continent.

Females and males often have different colored faces and eyes. Their closest relatives are kingfishers, rollers, and bee-eaters.

Most hornbills are omnivorous and eat a combination of fruit, insects, and other small animals. The birds can use the tip of their bill as a finger to pluck fruit from trees or animals off the ground.

San Diego Zoo Global is actively involved in conservation programs for hornbills, such as the feather exchange program in Asia and the Mabula Ground Hornbill Project in South Africa.



Kim Caldwell from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park tells us all about 'Trouble,' the Yellow-billed Hornbill.