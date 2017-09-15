National Concussion Awareness Day - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

National Concussion Awareness Day

Posted: Updated:

With kids back in school and back in sports, many parents are worried about their child getting injured while on the playing field.

Friday, September 15 is National Concussion Awareness Day and News 8 Morning Extra is starting a conversation about this topic with Dr. Ahmed Bailony from Children’s Physicians Medical Group and Deborah Stalling-Stumm a mother who talks about her son who has suffered from a concussion more than once.
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.